Courtney Kelly

Courtney Kelly

 Wilson Photography Photo

INDEPENDENCE – While most of us in the Independence area will be contemplating New Year’s resolutions, making plans to ring in 2020, or simply enjoying quiet time at home with loved ones, Courtney Kelly, a junior at Independence High School, will be in London, England. She is one of more than 750 high school cheerleaders from across the U.S. selected to represent Varsity Spirit at London’s world-famous New Year’s Day parade.

Those invited to perform in the London celebration are part of the All-American program, selected from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) at summer camps across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12 percent of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.

Courtney said, “I’d like to say thank you to all the local businesses and community members who have donated funds to help me reach this goal. They have given me this amazing opportunity to travel to a foreign country and do what I love the most – cheer! I am very excited to represent my school, community, state, and country.”

Courtney, age 17, is the daughter of Josh and Amy Kelly of Independence. She will leave for London on December 26, 2019, and return on January 2, 2020.

Varsity football and basketball cheerleading are just a few of the activities Courtney takes part in. Her other interests include marching band color guard, NASP archery team, and tennis.

The businesses and people whose donations are making Courtney’s trip possible include:

Adams Family Furniture

American Family Insurance – Gail Hunter

Cy & Charley’s Firestone

Eschen’s Clothing

Hilltop Motors

Hunter Auto Sales

Iowa Transmission Rebuilders

NAPA Auto Parts Store

Wilson Art Thru Photography

Curt Shurtz

Pat and Tom Niess

Gary and Ruth Ann Kelly

Gary and Marieta Gissel

Mike and Danielle Niess

Josh and Amy Kelly

Liz Ludwig

Mike and Shelia Harvey

Deo and Joan Koenigs

Krystin Hadley

Dreanna Smith

Kelli and Dustin Abrahamson

Trisha McMonagle

Jeff Petrich

Melissa Phipps

Sydney Atwood

Ameila Eager

Chrissy Davis

Steve and Kriss McGraw

Robin VanRaden

Troy and Tai Burkhart

Troy and Ann Bolton

Al and Tina Snyder

“The All-American program is celebrating its 32nd year in 2019, and our talented cheerleaders really enjoy the opportunity to show their skills to a very enthusiastic international audience,” says Mike Fultz, international event coordinator for Varsity Spirit, a Memphis-based company and leading global source for cheerleading and dance apparel and more.