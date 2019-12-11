INDEPENDENCE – While most of us in the Independence area will be contemplating New Year’s resolutions, making plans to ring in 2020, or simply enjoying quiet time at home with loved ones, Courtney Kelly, a junior at Independence High School, will be in London, England. She is one of more than 750 high school cheerleaders from across the U.S. selected to represent Varsity Spirit at London’s world-famous New Year’s Day parade.
Those invited to perform in the London celebration are part of the All-American program, selected from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) at summer camps across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12 percent of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.
Courtney said, “I’d like to say thank you to all the local businesses and community members who have donated funds to help me reach this goal. They have given me this amazing opportunity to travel to a foreign country and do what I love the most – cheer! I am very excited to represent my school, community, state, and country.”
Courtney, age 17, is the daughter of Josh and Amy Kelly of Independence. She will leave for London on December 26, 2019, and return on January 2, 2020.
Varsity football and basketball cheerleading are just a few of the activities Courtney takes part in. Her other interests include marching band color guard, NASP archery team, and tennis.
The businesses and people whose donations are making Courtney’s trip possible include:
Adams Family Furniture
American Family Insurance – Gail Hunter
Cy & Charley’s Firestone
Eschen’s Clothing
Hilltop Motors
Hunter Auto Sales
Iowa Transmission Rebuilders
NAPA Auto Parts Store
Wilson Art Thru Photography
Curt Shurtz
Pat and Tom Niess
Gary and Ruth Ann Kelly
Gary and Marieta Gissel
Mike and Danielle Niess
Josh and Amy Kelly
Liz Ludwig
Mike and Shelia Harvey
Deo and Joan Koenigs
Krystin Hadley
Dreanna Smith
Kelli and Dustin Abrahamson
Trisha McMonagle
Jeff Petrich
Melissa Phipps
Sydney Atwood
Ameila Eager
Chrissy Davis
Steve and Kriss McGraw
Robin VanRaden
Troy and Tai Burkhart
Troy and Ann Bolton
Al and Tina Snyder
“The All-American program is celebrating its 32nd year in 2019, and our talented cheerleaders really enjoy the opportunity to show their skills to a very enthusiastic international audience,” says Mike Fultz, international event coordinator for Varsity Spirit, a Memphis-based company and leading global source for cheerleading and dance apparel and more.