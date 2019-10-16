INDEPENDENCE – The torrential rains spoiled the penultimate Independence Farmer’s Market the first week of October, followed by a chilly cold front moving through last Saturday. Although the number of vendors was down and the last of the fresh produce available, about a dozen vendors braved the cold to be a part of the final market at the Mill for the season.
The good news was the chili cook-off winner was Avah Julip. Avah won last the contest last year as well.
In other news, the Calico Cut-Ups selected the winner of their quilt. Ann Bell of Hiawatha had the winning raffle ticket.
The Independence Farmer’s Market is planning a winter market to be held in conjunction with Jingle on Main.