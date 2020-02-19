INDEPENDENCE – Soloists, songs from the Wizard of Oz, and a back flip were all featured during Choir Night, presented by the Independence Community Schools music program on Monday, February 17, in the jr/sr high auditorium. Performing were the 5/6 choir, the junior high choir, and the senior high concert choir.
5/6 Choir
The 5th and 6th graders, accompanied by Ms. Jody DeBoer and under the direction of Miss Aja Baskerville and Mrs. Amanda Fisher, sang “I’m Still Standing” (made famous by Elton John), “1-4-3, I Love You” (made famous by Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood), and “All You Need Is Love” (made famous by the Beatles).
Mrs. Fisher announced this would be her last concert of the school year as she would be going on maternity leave. Her students honored her with a large card signed by the choir members and a bouquet of flowers. Miss Baskerville will assume the duties of the 5/6 choir in Mrs. Fisher’s absence.
Wizard of Oz
As a special treat, four of the leading cast members (i.e., Dorothy Gale – Ashlyn Martin, Zeke/Cowardly Lion – Jonathan Turner, Hickory/Tinman – Ryan DeBoer, and Hunk/Scarecrow – Ethan Vanderpool) and the pit band (under the direction of Mr. David Lang) performed “Over the Rainbow” and “King of the Forest” from the spring musical The Wizard of Oz. The musical will be performed on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. in the jr/sr high auditorium.
Tickets will be $10 and on sale at the high school starting Monday, March 2. Reservations, but not payments, may be made by calling the school at 319-334-7405.
Junior High Choir
The junior high choir, accompanied by Ms. Mary Schubich and under the direction of Miss Aja Baskerville, sang three popular numbers – “Someone You Loved” (Grammy nominated), “Shallow” (from the 2018 version of A Star is Born and featuring soloists Gavin Mestead and Summer Anderson), and “4 Chords” (First made famous by the Axis of Awesome, it is a medley of 36 pop songs that all contain the same basic chord structure).
At the end of “4 Chords,” Ryland Kascel stepped from the front row and did a back flip to the surprise and delight of the audience.
Concert Choir
The senior high concert choir finished the concert with three songs – “A Gaelic Blessing,” “Agnus Dei,” and the spiritual “Go Where I Aend Thee,” featuring soloist Jonathan Turner.
The choir was under the direction of Mr. Roger Barloon and accompanied by Ms. Schubich.