WINTHROP – The first Christmas on Madison will be held Sunday, December 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Winthrop. There will be free crafts, hot cocoa, hot apple cider, a bake sale, face tattoos, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas caroling, dance team entertainment, a chili cook-off at After Hours, and much more.
The evening will conclude with a performance by the East Buchanan dance team and choir and the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m.
More information is available on the Winthrop C&C Club Facebook page.