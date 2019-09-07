If you have information about special speakers, meals, celebrations, or other events coming up at your church, please submit the details to the Bulletin-Journal.
As summer comes to an end, your church may be departing from the summer worship schedule and returning to regular service times, Sunday school classes, and other programs that may not take place during the summer. Be sure to submit those to the newspaper as well.
Email your updates and notes to news@bulletinjournal.com or editor@bulletinjournal.com. If you prefer to call, the phone number is 319-334-2557. To mail your information, the address is 900 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.