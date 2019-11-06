INDEPENDENCE – Among the many elections held around Buchanan County on Tuesday, November 5, local races of interest that were decided at the polls include seats on the Independence City Council and Independence Community School District board of education.
Look for information about other election results in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.
The following information is regarded as unofficial. Write-in votes will be tabulated Thursday, Nov. 7. The 1st official canvas will be Tuesday, Nov 12.
School Board results will not be canvassed until November 18.
INDEPENDENCE City Council
Council member, at large
Bob Hill (I) 709
Council member, Ward 2
Denny Vaughn (I) 64
Jen Callahan (Unknown)
Council member, Ward 4
Deb Hanna (I) 97
Julie Klammer 82
Independence
School Board
Board member, District 1
Heather Hupke 461
Matt O’Loughlin 659
Board member, District 2
Beth Hilliard 181
Eric B. Smith (I) 534
Gary Waters 399
Board member, District 3
Kim Hansen (I) 1,007