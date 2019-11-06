Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Among the many elections held around Buchanan County on Tuesday, November 5, local races of interest that were decided at the polls include seats on the Independence City Council and Independence Community School District board of education.

The following information is regarded as unofficial. Write-in votes will be tabulated Thursday, Nov. 7. The 1st official canvas will be Tuesday, Nov 12.

School Board results will not be canvassed until November 18.

INDEPENDENCE City Council

Council member, at large

Bob Hill (I) 709

Council member, Ward 2

Denny Vaughn (I) 64

Jen Callahan (Unknown)

Council member, Ward 4

Deb Hanna (I) 97

Julie Klammer 82

Independence

School Board

Board member, District 1

Heather Hupke 461

Matt O’Loughlin 659

Board member, District 2

Beth Hilliard 181

Eric B. Smith (I) 534

Gary Waters 399

Board member, District 3

Kim Hansen (I) 1,007