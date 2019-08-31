INDEPENDENCE – At the August 12 Independence City Council meeting, the council doubled the Commercial Rehabilitation-Restoration Grant amounts to 33.3 percent – up o $5,000 per side. Since then, the Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) was the first entity to take advantage of that change. During the August 26 council meeting, BCHS submitted an application for a $52,400 project to repair part of the Wapsipinicon Mill roof.
The Council approved the full 33.3 percent – or $17,465.
Leanne Harrison, president of BCHS, said Trillium Dell Timberworks will be using steel panels that emulate wooden shingles.
In other council business:
- Mayor Davis read a National Rail Safety Week Proclamation to encourage the public to be aware of safety around railroads and that the property around the tracks is privately owned. Rail Safety Week will be observed September 22-28.
- New Patrol Officer Jason Ohrt was sworn in by Mayor Davis. The council also approved his Certification Reimbursement Contract.
- Approved a special events application for the Brayton Kuhse fundraiser on Saturday, September 14, at Stacy’s Checked Flag. There will be street closures near the intersection of 2nd Street SW and 9th Avenue SW.
- A public hearing was set for Monday, September 9, to discuss entering into a “General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $250,000.” The funds will be used for the “planning, designing, and constructing street, water system, sanitary sewer system, storm water drainage and related improvements” in the coming year.
- Approved a preliminary plan for six acres of land located on Wapsie Access Boulevard.
- Approved Intended Use Plan applications to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Revolving Fund for Drinking Water and Clean (Sewer) Water projects. The projects are associated with the Highway 150 reconstruction work slated for 2021 and 2022.
- A change order in the amount of $17,336.60 was approved for the Waste Water Treatment Plant project to clean and refurbish the digesters. City Manager Al Roder reported to the council that the money would be well-spent versus building a new digester. He also stated that the entire project cost, even with this change order, is still under the original budgeted amount.
- City Clerk and Treasurer Jeena Lynch presented the 2019 Outstanding Debt Obligation Report to the Council for their review before its annual submission to the Treasurer of State.
2020 Street Project
Crawford Engineering was hired for their professional services in regard to the 2020 Street Project. The scope of the project includes the following streets:
- Bland Blvd. SW from 6th Avenue SW to Liberty Trail
- 2nd Street SW from 4th Avenue SW to 6th Avenue SW
- 12th Street NE from 1st Avenue NE to 5th Avenue NE
- 4th Avenue NW from 1st Street West to 3rd Street NW
- 3rd Street NW from 4t h Avenue NW to 6th Avenue NW
- 3rd Street SE from 5th Avenue SE to 6th Avenue SE
- 8th Avenue NE from 11th Street NE to 12th Street NE
The Council adjourned at 7:22 p.m.
Due to Labor Day, the next meeting of the Independence City Council will be the committee of the whole workshop at 6:30 p.m. on TUESDAY, September 3.