INDEPENDENCE – Building and Code Enforcement Officer Todd Sherrets has a variety of duties that can assist Independence residents prepare for construction projects or clean up nuisance properties. Recently, he was able to turn a sad situation into something positive.
While cleaning out a property obtained by the city, Sherrets came across several fishing items. Instead tossing out or trying to sell hundreds of lures and baits, a few poles, and other equipment, he turned to the city council to ask permission to donate gear to the Independence Bass Club. The council agreed.
“This is an awesome opportunity for the kids of Independence to receive some lures ready for the spring fishing season,” said Bass Club Coach Todd Reed. “It was thoughtful of Todd Sherrets to think of the bass club to make their donation to.”
Sherrets also acquired a fishing boat. He hopes to sell it and give the proceeds to the bass club.
Founded in February 2017, all students in the Independence area grades 7-12 can join the club. Meetings are held once a month before school to help teach the kids about the outdoors, bass fishing techniques, and equipment to help them be more successful as well as DNR laws to abide by. Reed says the club is an “attend when you can club” and is centered around getting kids “hooked on bass fishing.”
Events that the club holds average around 20 kids participating. The bass club will have a tournament each month for the kids from April through September.
“The Indee Bass Club would not exist without the help of donations like this,” said Reed.
Their local and national sponsors include: BankIowa, Klever Concrete, Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Quantum Rods and Reels, The Rod Glove, Hot Rod Baits, Scheels, and Hank’s Bait and Tackle.
More information about the club can be found on Facebook (Independence High School Bass Club) and their website: https://sites.google.com/a/independence.k12.ia.us/indeebassclub/.