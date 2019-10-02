INDEPENDENCE – As financial advisor to the City of Independence, Maggie Burger, senior vice president with Speer Financial, presented good news within the annual debt report for the Independence City Council at their Sept. 23 meeting.
Burger went through the details of the City’s general obligation bonds and tax increment financing (TIF) information. The Iowa Department of Management defines TIF as “a financing mechanism for urban renewal. It involves freezing the tax base (property values) within a designated area. Property taxes levied against the frozen tax base continues to provide revenue to all taxing authorities (counties, cities, schools, etc.). Property taxes levied against the increased property values in the designated area provide revenue to the taxing authority that created the TIF to finance improvements made until the TIF ends. Once the TIF ends, property taxes are apportioned among all taxing authorities.”
“I think you’re sitting a little bit better than other cities of your size in comparison. And I think partially that is because you’ve had very healthy growth rates these last few years. And it looks like you have some healthy growth coming up in the next few years,” said Burger, referring to the city’s debt capacity and the increasing property developments and valuations.
Burger also presented the results of a new general obligation bond sale in the amount of $1,650,000 for the purpose of “constructing street, bridge, water system, sanitary sewer system, storm water drainage and sidewalk improvements; and acquiring and installing street lighting, signage and signalization.”
Burger reported five financial institutions bid for the bonds and she was pleased the “true interest rate” came in at 1.9972 percent. She was also happy that the winning bid came from Banker’s Bank of Madison, Wisconsin, as they have worked with the city before and will use WCF Financial as a local financial participant.
The council approved a resolution awarding the general obligation corporate purpose bonds, Series 2019, to Bankers’ Bank.
Other Business
- Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth presented requests for two annual events: Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Jingle on Main. The council approved holding Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, October 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Starting at about 3:45 p.m., depending on school traffic, 1st Street will be closed from the Wapsipinicon Mill (1st Street Bridge) to 3rd Avenue NE. In addition, 2nd Avenue NE and 3rd Avenue NE will be closed for one block each between 1st Street E and 2nd Street NE. Jingle on Main is scheduled for Friday, December 6. The event will have the same street closures as Trick-or-Treat, but will also utilize parts of Veteran’s Park, Brimmer Park, and the green space by Highway 150 and 1st Street E for the tree lighting. The event is going to have kids’ games on 2nd Street NE and music and other entertainment for adults on 3rd Street NE. Jingle on Main will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., but the streets will be shut down beginning late morning to set up for the event.
- Todd Sherrets gave a building report.
- An annual street finance report was approved, and City Clerk Jeena Lynch was authorized to submit the report to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
- In preparation for expanding the nature trail south from Bland Boulevard to (eventually) Triangle Park, the council approved a resolution 5-2 authorizing acceptance of real property from Steve Gee. Council Members Denny Vaughn and Carl Scharff cast the dissenting votes. The council then passed a motion 5-2 granting an access easement back to Mr. Gee for the same property. Vaughn and Scharff dissented again. In a third related motion, the council authorized the removal of trees along the possible future trail property and authorized city hall staff to bring back project costs for the installation of a culvert. Vaughn cast a dissenting vote. City Manager Al Roder explained that while the trail project is not yet approved, there is an opportunity to save money by having a culvert installed and earthmoving done now while the trucking and dirt will be free. Four Season’s Trail Association has pledged $7,000 now for the culvert and another $7,000 after fundraisers. Vaughn and Scharff were concerned about future maintenance costs of another trail and also diverting resources from other needed projects.
- Julie Klammer was awarded a home occupation permit for a tax preparation service in her home.
- Public hearings were set for Monday, October 14, during the regular council meeting to discuss: an amendment to the one-way traffic section for a block of 10th Avenue SW from 1st Street W to 2nd Street SW; an amendment to the zoning ordinance to expand housing development near Spruce Drive SW; and another amendment to the zoning ordinance to return the former Monsanto property back into farm ground.
- George Lake, executive director of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission, and Lisa Kremer, communication manager, presented a report on upcoming activities of their organization.
The council adjourned at 8:32 p.m.
The council meeting will be a committee of the whole on Monday, October 7, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.