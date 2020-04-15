Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Playground Equipment is Off Limits

Playground equipment in Independence parks has been fenced off as a reminder to not use.

 by John Klotzbach

INDEPENDENCE – In following Governor Kim Reynold’s proclamation, the City of Independence is cautioning residents to not use playground equipment during the Coronavirus pandemic. City Parks are open, but people should not gather in large groups. It is best to maintain a six foot space between each other.