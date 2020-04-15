INDEPENDENCE – In following Governor Kim Reynold’s proclamation, the City of Independence is cautioning residents to not use playground equipment during the Coronavirus pandemic. City Parks are open, but people should not gather in large groups. It is best to maintain a six foot space between each other.
City Parks open with cautions
John Klotzbach
