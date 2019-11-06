INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Building & Code Department would like to remind residents and snow removal companies of the rules regarding snow removal.
It is unlawful for any person to throw, push, or place any ice or snow from a private property, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, or alleys onto the traveled way of a street or alley as to obstruct gutters, or impede the passage of vehicles or create a hazardous condition therein. A violation of these ordinances results in a citation. The first offense faces a fine amount not to exceed $750. The second offense results in a fine not to exceed $1,000.
Snow and ice removal from sidewalks must be completed within 24 hours after snowfall event ends. If not removed within the allowed time, the city may have the snow and ice removed and assess the costs to the property owner. A minimum charge of $50 per occurrence shall be charged. In the future, this will be changing to a progressive penalty fee.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, please contact Independence Code Enforcement Officer Todd Sherrets at 319-327-7652