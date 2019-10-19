INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse encourages those who wish to vote in the 2019 city/school election on November 5 to register early if they are not already registered.
Voters may register on Election Day; however, Gosse encourages voters to register before Friday, October 25, at 5 p.m. to avoid extra paperwork at the polling site on the day of the election. This is the last day for pre-registration for the November 5 election. If you have moved since the last election, it is important to update your voter registration to your current address before the day of the election. A voter registration form can be obtained at http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf.
A voter can still register after the October 25 deadline, but more identification will be required. Non-registered voters who vote absentee at the Auditor’s Office after the October 25 deadline or those who plan to register on Election Day at their polling location will need to show proof of residence and identity.
Proof of residency can be accomplished with:
• Property tax statement
• Utility bill
• Bank statement
• Paycheck
• Other government document
Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include:
• An Iowa driver’s license
• Out-of-state driver’s license
• Non-driver identification card
• U.S. passport
All forms of ID must be current and valid and contain an expiration date.
For more information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.