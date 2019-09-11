INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School class of 1956 celebrated their 63rd class reunion on August 17 at the Okoboji Grill.
“Make new friends,
Keep the old,
One is silver,
The other gold.”
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.