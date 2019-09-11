Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

IHS class of 1956

Attending the class of 1965 reunion were, in front, from left: Marilyn Miller Jensen, Independence; Dorothy Mills Ingles, Manchester; and Belva Lemons Heiserman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In back, from left, are: Gerald Gosse, Manchester; Marv Hayward, Independence; Monte Cue, Independence; Chuck, Beltz, Independence; Jim Towlerton, Burlington; Joan Johnson Tonn, Dubuque; Joan Black Lowe, Waterloo; and Brooks Burkhart, Independence.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School class of 1956 celebrated their 63rd class reunion on August 17 at the Okoboji Grill.

“Make new friends,

Keep the old,

One is silver,

The other gold.”

Tags