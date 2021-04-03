INDEPENDENCE – The weather is getting warmer, and spring sports are starting to heat up. Track season started this past week, and the Independence soccer teams will start scheduled play on Tuesday night, April 6, when the girls’ team travels to Maquoketa and the boys’ team hosts the Maquoketa Cardinals at Lyle Leinbaugh Field. The match is scheduled to get started at 5:30 p.m.
The Indee boys hosted a scrimmage last Tuesday against North Fayette Valley. It was a way for Head Coach Nate Whited to configure his lineup and tweak a few things to get ready for the upcoming season.
“It was okay once the wind got behind us,” said Coach Whited. “I thought we played a little panicky at first, and we made a couple decisions with the ball which hopefully we learned not to make again.”
Whited added that his team is dealing with some injury issues.
“To be completely honest, we had an injury at practice on Friday that really messed with our lineup,” he said, “so it was good we had last night to sort some things out.”
As stated in last week’s spring preview edition, the boys will be young and green, with only three kids with varsity experience.
“That’s it,” said Whited. “Everybody else on the team was a sophomore or freshman (in 2019). [We had kids who were] JV players or too young for high school soccer.”
Coach Whited took a few things from the scrimmage that the team needs to work on.
“We need to be better, we need to play faster, and we need to calm down,” he said.
Tuesday night will be the first game for the Mustangs in more than two years. Coach Whited hopes that the school and the community rally around these kids, and expressed his aspiration for more support for high school soccer and, namely, the Independence Mustangs.
“We’re going to push that night (Tuesday) really hard,” said Whited. “We had no 2020 season. These kids deserve a big, loud crowd. Every [other] team sport got to play last year. At worst, somebody missed a couple games. We missed an entire year.”
“I see and hear so many people puff their chests out about how much ‘we support the kids…’” continued Whited, “but all that ‘Mustang Pride’ and ‘The Mustang Way’ always seems to be on lunch break during soccer season. So, over the next couple days, I’m going to be asking a lot of people, ‘Do you support our kids, or don’t you?’”
In closing, Coach Whited recapitulated his argument with pride.
“It’s not about if you’re a soccer fan or not,” he said. “It’s not about if you understand the game or not. Either we support the kids around here or we just like to blow a lot of hot air around to make ourselves feel good. The size of the crowd on Tuesday will tell me a lot.”
Let’s get out and support these kids this season.