INDEPENDENCE – On Friday, January 24, 2020, the Independence girls’ basketball team played Clear Creek Amana in a home contest. The game was also a celebration of Coaches vs Cancer, a nationwide program that unites coaches and teams with the American Cancer Society to promote awareness of the fight against cancer. Coaches vs Cancer is an initiative started more than 25 years ago by Norm Stewart, who was the head basketball coach at the University of Missouri.
The Independence girls’ basketball team celebrated this event with several events. The coaches, players, and managers wore special navy blue warmup shirts for the game with a logo designed by Signs and More. A video created by the Publications Production class at Independence High School was shown.
Three memorial roses were placed at midcourt to remember three family members lost to cancer by the basketball team this season. A candlelit moment of silence was shared to remember those lost to cancer in the Independence and Clear Creek Amana communities.
A free will donation bake sale was held. More than $350 dollars was raised during the evening to be donated to the American Cancer Society.