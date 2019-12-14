INDEPENDENCE – Dan Cohen, executive director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB), reviewed the board’s annual report for Fiscal Year 2019 with the Buchanan County Supervisors on December 2.
BCCB currently oversees 41 properties, the most recent being the 109 acres of the Roberts Wildlife Area located six miles northeast of Jesup along the Wapsipinicon River. A dedication ceremony was held September 8, 2018, with many of the Roberts family members present.
The total acres managed in the 41 properties is 3,074. This accounts for less than one percent of county land. This is important, as the report states, “To a large degree, the fate of waters, wildlife, land, air, and wise use of natural resources is in the hands of private landowners and land managers. In Iowa, nearly all landowner/farm programs are voluntary. Therefore, conservation and natural resources rely heavily on an educated and motivated citizenry. The Conservation Board promotes a knowledgeable and conservation-minded citizenry through its education programs and provides planting equipment and services for implementing conservation practices on private land.”
Other quick facts listed, including:
Facilities
- River accesses (with designated ramps): 5
- Lakes/ponds/reservoirs with fish: 5
- River/stream fishing: 23
- Areas open to hunting: 29 (2,655 acres)
- Modern campgrounds: 3
- Primitive campgrounds: 3
- Number of picnic shelters: 10
- Shower houses: 2
- Group campgrounds: 1
- Hard surface trail: 1
- Interpretive trails (signed): 3
- Hiking/walking trails: 15
- Ski trails: 2
- Nature center: 1
- Live wildlife displays: 1
- Historical interpretation sites: 2
Visitors and participation (FY19)
- Nature center visitation from signatures in guest book: 6,585
- Fontana campground users: 1,281
- Jakway campground users: 462
- Lime Creek campground users: 252
- Participants in environmental education programs: 17,434
The BCCB uses several practices to manage their natural areas to “enhance wildlife habitat, maintain unique natural features, including healthy forests, prairies, wetlands, and waterways, and improve water quality. The report lists the specific practices implemented for each of the areas.
Different projects include the continued management of timber (from thinning trees to planting new ones), manipulating water levels in wetlands, adding water control structures, building access ramps, burning prairies, planting food plots, and controlling invasive species to maintain habitat diversity. Some of the more prevalent invasive species in Buchanan County public lands include Reed’s canary grass, garlic mustard, crown vetch, multiflora rose, Canada thistle, buckthorn, and woody plants in prairies.
Cohen was also proud to highlight that the Conservation Board and its staff were presented the Iowa Habitat Award for counties with a population of 20,000 or more during the September 2018 meeting of the Iowa County Conservation System. The award was based in part on the work done to address needs of nesting bluebirds, wood ducks, and bats. More than 100 nest boxes are maintained and monitored throughout conservation areas. Volunteers conduct most of the bluebird nest monitoring and maintenance.
The report also details recreation opportunities in each of the parks: camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, picnicking, etc. The report also lists various environmental education programs (for youth and adults) provided in the parks, schools, libraries, and other sites, indoors and out. Many of the programs occur at Fontana Park and the Nature Center.
The Nature Center celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year with a special Ding Darling exhibit about the Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist. Darling took part in the founding of the National Wildlife Federation in 1936, and also the started Federal Duck Stamp program to raise funds for wildlife habitats.
In March, the Friends of Fontana Park held a fundraising banquet featuring a re-enactor presenting more about the life and times of Darling and his national service.
Cohen ended his presentation by recognizing all of the work staff, support specialists, businesses, and especially volunteers do to support BCCB.
The full report is online at www.buchanancountyiowa.org/services/conservation.