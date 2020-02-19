DECORAH — Cyrus Butters, a 2018 graduate of Independence Senior High School, was presented his second collegiate letter at the Luther College football team's annual end-of-the-year awards banquet Saturday, Feb. 15.
Cyrus is the son of Carrie Spece and Travis Butters of Independence.
During the 2019 campaign, Butters was a member of the Norse offensive attack that led the American Rivers Conference in rushing yards per game with 234.8, according to a Luther news release. He shared time at running back and was credited with 68 rushing yards on 15 attempts. He was also credited with four pass receptions for 43 yards.
In his first season at Luther, he was a special teams return specialist who averaged 14.7 yards over his three kick-off returns
Luther, an NCAA Division III school, finished 1-9 overall in 2019, finishing last in the conference.
While at Independence, Butters primarily made his contributions to offense as a receiver. In his senior year, he rushed only seven times for 62 yards, but had 32 receptions for 454 yards and eight touchdowns. His longest touchdown was 84 yards.