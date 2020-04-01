Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AAUW logo

Female students entering their sophomore years at the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, or Allen College are encouraged to make application to the Cedar Falls-Waterloo American Association of University Women (AAUW) for up to $1,500 in scholarship funds for the 2020-21 school year. Priority may be given to applicants who show greatest financial need; who reside in the counties of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy, or Tama; or who are majoring in a non-traditional field of study.

Applications are due Friday, May 1, 2020, and are available at the financial aid office of your college listed above or at https://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net/activities/scholarships/.

AAUW is an international organization that advocates for women and girls. The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.