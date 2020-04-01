Female students entering their sophomore years at the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, or Allen College are encouraged to make application to the Cedar Falls-Waterloo American Association of University Women (AAUW) for up to $1,500 in scholarship funds for the 2020-21 school year. Priority may be given to applicants who show greatest financial need; who reside in the counties of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy, or Tama; or who are majoring in a non-traditional field of study.
Applications are due Friday, May 1, 2020, and are available at the financial aid office of your college listed above or at https://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net/activities/scholarships/.
AAUW is an international organization that advocates for women and girls. The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.