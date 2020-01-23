Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Upper Iowa University volleyball player Haley Weepie, of Fairbank, was named among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners.

The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.

Each student-athlete will be recognized by the NSIC with a certificate of achievement and a wristwatch.

Furthermore, each institution is highly encouraged to have these student-athletes be publicly recognized at a home athletic event.

