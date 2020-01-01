AURORA – The Aurora Comet Center has now been open for almost 13.5 years! We would not be able to continue to have this great place for everyone to enjoy without the support of so many people. However, after 13.5 years, the building is in need of some tender loving care.
We are raising money to replace the gym lights. The current lights are out of date and are unable to be repaired. We are asking that you consider making a year-end donation now to support the Aurora Comet Center. You can either drop it in the $1 box in the entryway or mail it to the Comet Center at:
Aurora Comet Center
PO Box 127
Aurora, IA 50607
All donations will go to support our purchase of new lights and upkeep of the center.
Happy Holidays and thanks for your continued support!