INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, January 6, the newly formed Citizens’ Committee to Evaluate the City’s Form of Government will hold its first meeting.
The committee was formed to evaluate The City of Independence’s Charter to determine if changes are appropriate. While the City of Independence will not be directly involved in the work of the committee, the mayor, city council, and city manager have been consulted about the issues and will provide input into the process.
The City of Independence charter was created by the city council passing an ordinance on June 10, 1975. On November 8, 1983, city voters passed City Election Proposition A, which changed the term of office for city council and mayoral elections. The citizens of the City of Independence have never voted on its charter establishing the city’s form of government.
The ordinance established a mayor-council form of government, which has been popular in the Midwest for more than 100 years. Iowa statutes permit a city several options and set forth a process to change the form of government through the election process. Currently, the City of Independence operates more as a council-city manager form of government, which is one of the available Iowa approved forms. Over the past 20 years, nationally, more cities use the council-manager form than any other form of government. If the committee decides changes are appropriate, a petition will be circulated for signatures to place the revised charter on the ballot in the fall.
Over the next couple of months, the committee will be working with the Iowa League of Cities to discuss options for the form of government with leaders from over 50 Northeast Iowa cities. The committee will then evaluate the options available to the City of Independence. It will then meet with city leaders and hold public hearings to discuss the options and its recommendations for change, if any.
For more information, visit the committee’s Facebook page at Independence Form of Government 2020.