OELWEIN – Community Bank of Oelwein is hosting the 2020 Commodity Outlook seminar on Friday, February 14, at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 1st Street SW. The seminar begins at 10 a.m., features three renowned ag speakers, and is open to farmers and ag professionals.
The speakers include:
- Melissa R. O’Rourke, farm and agribusiness management specialist, Iowa State University Extension, who has practiced extensively in the fields of business and estate planning, employment legal issues, and agricultural commercial litigation. She has worked with numerous farm and ranch families to facilitate planning for management of farm businesses of all sizes, from small, part-time operations to large, full-scale commercial farms.
- Daniel L. O’Bryan, senior risk management specialists, Top Third Ag Marketing, who has been a member of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) for more than 30 years. Dan began his trading career as a floor broker in the grain options pits in 1984. In addition to his 15-plus years trading on the floor of the CBOT, he has traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and on the floor of the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange (LIFFE). After returning from London, Dan moved from the floor to the screen and traded electronically for more than 10 years before joining Top Third.
- Steve Ferguson, ag development program specialist with the Iowa Finance Authority’s agricultural development division, earned a B.S. in economics at Iowa State University and a M.B.A. from Drake University. Steve has previous lending experience with the Farm Credit System, USDA-Farmers Home Administration, and agricultural banks in Iowa. He also served as the international trade bureau chief for the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
“Community Bank is proud to bring this distinguished group of experts to the Oelwein area,” said Jim Kullmer, president and CEO of Community Bank of Oelwein. “We encourage farmers and ag professionals to attend this informative seminar.”
The agenda for the seminar follows:
- 9:30 a.m. – registration and refreshments
- 10 a.m. – Melissa R. O’Rourke, ISU Extension
- 11 a.m. – Daniel L. O’Bryan, Top Third Ag Marketing
- 12 p.m. – Steve Ferguson, Iowa Finance Authority
- 12:30 p.m. – catered lunch
Please RSVP to Lisa Bahe at lbahe@bankoelwein.com or 319-283-4000.