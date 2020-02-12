INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence is looking for a volunteer to join them in a free program offered by UNI’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education that will teach participants how to work on strategies that reduce the community’s greenhouse gas emissions footprint.
Beginning in February, ICLEI and the Center for Energy and Environmental Education (CEEE) at UNI will host the “2020 Climate Action Plan Cohort,” a structured technical assistance program to guide local governments through the steps of developing an integrated Climate Action Plan.
The multi-week training session runs from February 27 through June, where ICLEI and UNI students will assist six to eight communities to develop a Climate Action Plan with mitigation and adaptation elements.
Participants will attend an hour long webinar on Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. The webinars will also be recorded in case participants have a conflict.
By the end of the program, participants will have the tools necessary to develop a Climate Action Plan to develop and implement GHG reduction and adaptation measures for their community. The City of Independence team will consist of a city employee, a member of Sustainable Independence, and a community volunteer along with a UNI student.
Please contact Wendy VanDeWalle at sustainableindependence@gmail.com or Al Roder at citymgr@indytel.com, 319-334-2780. You can also stop by city hall if you have any questions or would like to volunteer. No prior experience is necessary. This is a great opportunity to learn!