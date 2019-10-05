MANCHESTER – On Monday, November 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., a community memorial service will be held in remembrance of loved ones who passed away during the last 12 months. As in previous years, the event will be held at Regional Medical Center in Manchester in the Veterans Education Center (Level 3).
Your hosts include Regional Medical Center Hospice, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and Leonard Muller Funeral Home. Spiritual assistance will be provided by the Rev. Tony Ede. Following the service, there will be refreshments and time to visit.
“We send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to you as you approach this holiday season. In addition to the stresses of the holiday season, this is a difficult time for those who are grieving. We hope this service will be helpful during your time of loss,” shared Amanda Kalb, Regional Medical Center Hospice.
There will be a slideshow of loved ones’ photos running through the service. If you would like your loved one’s picture included, email your picture to ryan.moriarity@regmedctr.org. You may also drop off a photo at the welcome desk inside River Ridge Pavilion or mail your picture to Regional Medical Center, ATTN: Ryan Moriarity, PO Box 359, Manchester, IA 52057. The photo deadline is October 31. If you have questions, please call 563-927-7450. Photos will be available to pick up following the service.
Parking is available in Parking Lot 1; use Entrance B. Wheelchairs will be available for those in need and directional signage posted within Regional Medical Center to help you find the Veterans Education Center on Level 3.
In the case of bad weather, the service will be postponed until Thursday, November 7, at 7 p.m. Listen to KMCH 94.7 and watch RMC’s Facebook page for notices of postponement, or call Regional Medical Center Hospice at 563-927-7303.