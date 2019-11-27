INDEPENDENCE – Zach Hoffman, 1st District political director for the Republican Party, will be the speaker at the December meeting of the Buchanan County Conservative Women. The event will take place from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse.
Hoffman will talk about the differences between a caucus and a primary. He has a great deal of information on the upcoming caucus sessions to be held here in Buchanan County.
Men and women are cordially invited to join the group, learn more about the organization, and hear about the fast-approaching caucus to be held in February 2020.
Monthly meetings provide a time for conservatives to get together socially; present information concerning events occurring locally, nationally, and internationally; and discuss other current topics in the news.
The core committee of this group is made up of Bette Butler, Ruth Crawford, Kendall Kurt, Kitty Rehberg, Linda Smith, and Renita Wieland.