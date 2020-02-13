INDEPENDENCE — A consistently strong showing throughout all quarters helped the Independence boys basketball team defeat South Tama on Feb. 11 at home.
The Mustangs made nearly half their shots.
Cameron Ridder easily shouldered the winning margin. Ridder contributed 27 points, shooting 64% from the floor and 86% from the freethrow line. Logan Schmitt bolstered the effort with 14 and Blake Bartz added 10. Adding single-digits were Ethan McCormick with 7, Jack Rummel’s 6, Bryce Weber’s 4, Jesse Ludwig chipped in 2 and Brayden Holt 1.
The Mustangs rise to 5-13 overall, and 5-13 in the WaMaC conference.
UP NEXT
On Friday, the Mustangs travel to Dyersville to face Beckman Catholic.
The Indee boys are in Class 3A Substate Region 3, and pairings for Classes 4A and 3A will be available on Friday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
IN 17 11 23 20 — 71
ST 4 9 23 19 — 55