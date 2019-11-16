Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – If you have issues you would like to bring up to your U.S. senators or representative, they may be contacted at their respective offices in the nation’s capital or at the nearest regional office. That information is listed below.

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Waterloo Office

210 Waterloo Building

531 Commercial Street

Waterloo, IA 50701

319-232-6657

Washington, DC Office

135 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-3744

www.grassley.senate.gov

Sen. Joni Ernst

Cedar Rapids Office

111 Seventh Avenue NE

Suite 480

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

319-365-4504

Washington, DC Office

730 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-3254

www.ernst.senate.gov

Rep. Abby Finkenauer

Waterloo Office

521A Lafayette Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

319-266-6925

Washington, DC Office

124 Cannon HOB

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-2911

www.finkenauer.house.gov

