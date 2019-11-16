INDEPENDENCE – If you have issues you would like to bring up to your U.S. senators or representative, they may be contacted at their respective offices in the nation’s capital or at the nearest regional office. That information is listed below.
Sen. Chuck Grassley
Waterloo Office
210 Waterloo Building
531 Commercial Street
Waterloo, IA 50701
319-232-6657
Washington, DC Office
135 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-3744
Sen. Joni Ernst
Cedar Rapids Office
111 Seventh Avenue NE
Suite 480
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
319-365-4504
Washington, DC Office
730 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-3254
Rep. Abby Finkenauer
Waterloo Office
521A Lafayette Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
319-266-6925
Washington, DC Office
124 Cannon HOB
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-2911