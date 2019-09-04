INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) applied for a “Commercial Rehabilitation-Restoration Grant” from the city during the Monday, August 26, council meeting and it was approved for 33.3 percent of the total cost.
The grant is for: The Wapsipinicon Mill cupola, not the roof. The Bulletin Journal regrets the error.
According to Leanne Harrison, president of the BCHS, “Deterioration of the lapped siding due to age, rain, and wind has allowed water to reach the huge grain bins. Rain is damaging the cantilevered construction of the lower portion of each bin. Each bin held one train carload of grain when the mill was in operation. Trillium Dell will be doing the work for the Mill (this company has worked for BCHS several times in the past). This project is using a new product, Bridgersteel, that will be used as aesthetically sensitive to the original, and will provide long-term protection and a low rate of maintenance. The historical society has also written a grant to the Guernsey Foundation for additional funding for this project.”