Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

UMC dinner

Enjoying the meal were (from left) Dave Hand, Joyce Barker, Anita Barker, and Justin McCleod.

 John Klotzbach photo

INDEPENDENCE – The diners in the First United Methodist Church harvest dinner photo published on Saturday, November 2, were misidentified. The corrected caption is with the photo. The Bulletin Journal regrets the error.

Tags