INDEPENDENCE – It’s been four years since the city council voted to allow ATVs on designated city streets, and now a request to allow golf carts has been presented.
At the July 8 meeting, Rob Ratchford approached the council to ask if golf carts could be driven on city streets. He stated that he would expect regulations similar to the ATV rules would be created. As part of his presentation, Ratchford listed several communities with pro-golf cart regulations.
In 2015, members of the Trailblazers Club came to the council after successfully working with other local communities and the county supervisors to develop regulations and routes. The club worked with the council and together they developed rules and roads that would serve the needs of the ATV enthusiasts as well as city residents.
City Attorney Steven Leidinger said he was familiar with many of the communities Ratchford listed. After discussing the request, the council decided to refer the issue to the public safety committee for further discussion, a review of Ratchford’s research, and Leidinger’s recommendations.
In other council business:
- Kent Young’s request to hunt deer again on his wooded property in southeast Independence was approved. He was advised that a few complaints arose about carcasses left in the open. Young said he would look into it.
- A public hearing was held to discuss a request to rezone property at 208 and 210 2nd Street NE from C-1 to R/C-1. Hearing no objections, the council approved it. The buildings were a former doctor’s office and the historic Munson Building, once home to the public library. The previous owner had gutted the Munson Building, but changed jobs and moved out of town before completing his dream renovation. The new owner has taken over the renovation with his own plans.
- The council approved a fiscal resolution in preparation of three major projects: Highway 150 Reconstruction ($8,000,000); Enterprise East PCC Paving, Sanitary Sewer & Water Main Construction Project ($600,000), and the 2019 Street Improvements Project ($400,000). The resolution will allow the transfer and repayment of funds designated for possible bonding.
- The council approved another fiscal resolution to internally transfer funds to pay for “costs incurred for the preparations on sale of property” by the building official. Buildings were demolished so abandoned property could be sold.
- Four property owners were assessed charges for not complying with mowing regulations.
- An agreement with INRCOG to digitize and update city zoning maps was approved in the amount of $7,500. The budgeted money will be taken from the capital improvement plan fund.
- A grant acceptance agreement with the FAA was approved. The money is part of a 90/10 (FAA/city) split for funding of the airport taxiway widening project at a total cost of approximately $350,000.
- An agreement with the Iowa DOT for the city to maintain (i.e., minor road repair/maintenance) 3.5 miles of Highway 150 within city limits was approved.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:09 p.m.