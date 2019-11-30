INDEPENDENCE – Although their terms of office won’t begin until January, Mayor Bonita Davis administered the oath of office to three city council members at the November 25 meeting. Returning to their seats are incumbents Bob Hill, representing the entire city as an at-large member, and Deb Hanna from the 4th Ward. New to the council will be Jen Callahan, who won the 2nd Ward seat with a write-in vote campaign.
Among the business items for the council was the presentation of the mayor’s selections for various committee appointments. The council approved the following:
Municipal Light Plant Board of Trustees
- Stephany Harvey (reappointed to a six-year term ending January 1, 2026)
Airport Board
- Tom Maximovich (reappointed to a four-year term ending January 1, 2024)
Planning and Zoning Commission
- Stephanie Berns (reappointed to a two-year term ending January 1, 2022)
- Brad Bleichner (reappointed to a two-year term ending January 1, 2022)
- Tami Fenner (reappointed to a four-year term ending January 1, 2024)
- Janet Buls (reappointed to a one-year term ending January 1, 2021)
- Bill Lake (appointed to a one-year term ending January 1, 2021 to replace Doug Cook)
Board of Adjustment
- Julie Wulfekuhle (reappointed to a five-year term ending January 1, 2025)
The mayor’s request to appoint Brad Bleichner to fill out the remainder of Chad Beatty’s term (January 1, 2023) on the Board of Adjustment was tabled to allow the city attorney time to research any possible conflict of interest of serving concurrently on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment.
The mayor also stated there is one appointment for a four-year term on the Airport Board still open to replace Katherine McCarville. Interested parties should contact the mayor at city hall at mayor@indytel.com or 319-334-2780.
In other council business:
- The adoption of the Proposed Code of Ordinances was tabled to allow time for imminent ordinance changes to be completed. This will save taxpayer money by not having to submit changes next month.
- The first reading of changes to Chapter 69 Parking Regulations was passed. The changes include: Removal of overnight parking (2 to 6 a.m. from November 15 to April 1) on 2nd Street SE, south side from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue SE; removal of overnight parking on 2nd Avenue SW on east side from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW; and removal of the two-hour parking limit on 2nd Street NE from the rear entrance to the post office East to 3rd Avenue NE. A suggested change to allow overnight parking on 2nd Avenue NE from 2nd Street to 3rd Street NE was not approved as Street Superintendent Tim Donnelly pointed out it would be troublesome come snow removal time.
- A request to define an urban renewal area in the 5th Ward was approved. The new area is currently limited to a corner of a block deemed “blighted” at the northwest corner of the intersection of 7th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE. The decision will allow the possible construction of a senior housing triplex unit, and the city hopes to benefit through long-term Tax Increment Financing. A public hearing for final approval was scheduled for Monday, December 16.
- Other public hearings for December 16 include discussion of a “Proposal to Enter into a Water Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement and to Borrow Money thereunder in a Principal Amount not to exceed $131,000” and a “Proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan and Disbursement Agreement and to Borrow Money thereunder in a Principal Amount not to Exceed $101,000.” Both loans will be applied through the State Revolving Fund (SRF). The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Finance Authority jointly administer the SRF. The funds will support improvements made in conjunction with the Highway 150 reconstruction projects in 2021 and 2022.
- The council approved submitting three year-end reports to the appropriate authorities: the 2019 Annual Financial Report Fiscal Year End June 30, 2019; a Tax Increment Financing Indebtedness Certification, and the 2019 Annual Urban Renewal Report.
- Two properties were assessed for failure to comply with mowing regulations.
- The council approved the application of an Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) study. The DOT defines TEAP as a means to “provide traffic engineering expertise to local units of government. The purpose is to identify cost-effective traffic safety and operational improvements as well as potential funding sources to implement the recommendations.”
The city wants to look at traffic through Independence in connection with a larger Highway 150 project. City Manager Al Roder stated the larger project, encompassing Highway 150 from Interstate 380 to the Minnesota border, has identified travel through Independence as a primary bottleneck.
The study will not require local funding. However, the city will be required to assist the consultant with data collection. TEAP will fund up to 100 hours of consultant time. Roder hopes the study can be completed in 2020.
The Independence City Council will hold their normal committee of the whole meeting on Monday, December 2, and a strategic planning workshop on Monday, December 9. Both begin at 6:30 p.m. at city hall. They will hold only one regular session in December where official action (i.e., motions and voting) on agenda items will occur. That meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16. At this time, no meetings have been scheduled for December 23 nor December 30.