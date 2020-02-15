INDEPENDENCE – Independence City Council members have been attending several workshops over the last few weeks in preparation for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
At the February 10 regular meeting, the council approved the maximum levy for affected property tax levies at $14.14576. Setting a maximum amount is a precautionary procedure mandated by State Code. The council does not have to implement the maximum levy figure.
The council also set Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m. for a public hearing to discuss and seek approval of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and budget transactions. The council was very complimentary to all of the department heads for keeping the budget increases reasonable.
Another date to keep in mind is Monday, February 24, when the council will hold a public hearing to discuss the 2020 pavement rehabilitation project. The project will impact property owners along:
- Bland Blvd. SW from 6th Avenue SW to Liberty Trail
- 2nd Street SW from 4th Avenue SW to 6th Avenue SW
- 12th Street NE from 1st Avenue NE to 5th A venue NE
- 4th Avenue NW from 1st Street West to 3rd Street NW
- 3rd Street NW from 4th Avenue NW to 6th Avenue NW
- 3rd Street SE from 5th Avenue SE to 7th Avenue SE
- 8th Avenue NE from 11th Street NE to 12th Street NE
Property owners will be notified by city hall about proposed assessments and other details.
In other news, the council listened to a report from Nikki Barth, director of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and Joe Olsen of the Community Visioning Task Force regarding signage. Among the items discussed by the task force was the possibility of upgrading and standardizing the signs on the major north and south entrances into the city.
Their proposal asks for two signs using the new “Celebrate Our Spirit” slogan and logo. The total cost would be approximately $50,000. The pair presented photos of the current signs, concept renderings from local artist Steve Russell, and refined graphics from Casey Stoner of Signs and More.
The community already has access to a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. In addition to using Signs and More, the task force is requesting the City of Independence place the footings and has contacted Buchanan County Masonry to complete the Anamosa Limestone base.
The task force requested the council approve moving forward and $25,000 to complete the funding.
The council approved the project 4-3 with council members Carl Scharff, John Kurtz, and Mike O’Loughlin dissenting.
O’Loughlin stated later he was not in favor of the proposal due to the cost.
“We can do much better, even if we don’t stay local for the construction,” he said.
Kurtz and Scharff had similar concerns.
“I am not opposed to the signs, but the cost is a major issue,” said Kurtz. “I appreciate that the chamber wants to keep things ‘local.’ I feel that a project like this should not be rushed through. I would have preferred to slow the process down and obtain competitive bids. When we looked at signing for the dog park and the airport, we shopped around for the best pricing. I realize the entrance signs are larger, but we only spent $1,500 for the two new airport signs, and the two signs at the dog park were even less. I predict the price tag for the entrance signs will exceed $50,000 by the time the electrical is added to the cost. I was not seeing the sense of urgency in the need to rush this through, and the citizens of Independence watch how we spend their hard-earned tax dollars.”
At the February 10 meeting, council member Scharff addressed the situation.
“I’m not against the signage,” he said, adding he voted ‘no’ because of a lack of bids.
Scharff then shared a story from his mayoral days about shopping around for a police squad car. He was able to show a local dealer what the price from the state would be – “apples to apples” – and he got a better deal. He stated he is all for shopping locally if possible.
Other Council Business
- A closed session was held February 10 after the regular meeting “to discuss strategy with counsel in a matter that is presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent.” After the executive session the council approved a motion in open session to have the city attorney proceed as recommended by the council in the closed session.
Although City Manager Al Roder could not comment further on the closed session, local entrepreneur Tony Fitz, who was at the meeting, was able to shed a little light on the proceedings.
According to Fitz, the council was given an update on his Malek Theater property.
“It was about the nuisance abatement they have regarding the Malek,” he said. “They want the foundation to meet with the council and city attorney to go over plans and make benchmarks and basically ensure there is progress. They are being very nice and working with us, which is great!”
Fitz has recently created a non-profit organization, “The Malek Theatre Foundation.” He also reports a bank account for the non-profit has been established at BankIowa, and donations may be sent there in care of Dan Flaucher, the foundation’s treasurer.
“The next task is to get on grant writing and get the community involved and get the word out to gain interest and volunteers and hopefully monetary donations,” said Fitz. “As soon as the weather becomes pleasant, we can get to work on things down there. The first and foremost important item we are trying to accomplish is getting the roof all taken care of.”