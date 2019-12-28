INDEPENDENCE – “I have given this decision plenty of thought,” wrote Buchanan County Treasurer Amy Wright in her June 10 letter of resignation. “I’ve determined that I have no choice but to exit the intolerable and detrimental working conditions provided by Buchanan County.”
Wright, who took over the position from Judy Harland in February 2013, said her last day will be Monday, June 17, after the online tax sale.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving each and every customer!” she wrote. “Serving our customers was definitely my passion. The Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office over the past six years has been an office to be proud of, and one that was receiving compliments.”
To ease the transition, Wright created a binder with a variety of instructions for her staff and new treasurer.
“I wish the best to the treasurer’s office and my successor, as I’ve worked very hard, and so does everyone in that office,” she wrote.
Interviews for the county treasurer position were held in closed sessions on July 22 and July 23. At the July 29 meeting, the supervisors voted 2-1 to appoint Gina Mether for the job. Her first day was Monday, August 12. She will fulfill the current term, serving until the results of the 2020 general election are certified.
Originally published on June 12.