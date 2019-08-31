Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors has ordered the Buchanan County Courthouse to close at noon on Friday, September 13, 2019 for employee training. During this closure, no one except those employees being trained will be allowed on the property.

