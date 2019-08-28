Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is hosting its annual cowboy breakfast on Sunday, September 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over open fires. Half of the fun is watching it be prepared, so come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.

