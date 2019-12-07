Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tis the season graphic
Courtesy Graphic

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is hosting a holiday craft and vendor fair on Sunday, December 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ 4-H building, 204 12{sup}th{/sup} Street NE. The event will feature 30 booths.

There is sure to be something for every shopper, so be sure to stop by!

The vendors and their products include:

Sheryl Hutchinson – Published author, acrylic and watercolor paintings, original art

Elizabeth Downs – Mary Kay, leather earrings, shirts, cups/glasses/tumblers

Allie Brouwer – wooden craft signs

Renae Kress – crocheted items, wood items

Amy Ledtje and Jessica Michael – home décor pieces using Chalk Couture products

Laurie Rummells – Color Street

Christina Pillard – Pampered Chef, Christmas greenery planters

Sherry Robinson – Handmade crafts

Stover’s Crafty Creations – wreaths, glassware, glass blocks, cutting boards, ornaments, etc.

From the Banks of Bear Creek – repurposed furniture, home décor, antiques, signs, Marigold Mercantile items, and surfaces with chalk designs

Jan Reed – Essential oils

Bailey Horn Creations – Holiday décor, farmhouse signs, memorial benches, children’s furniture, holiday blocks

Bridget Donnelly – Montessori materials for children

Laurie Ringler – Embroidered dishtowels, hanging kitchen towels, insulated hot pads, jar grippers, etc.

Trisha Jennings – Custom tumblers/gifts, jewelry, spa items

Mandi Smith and Kelly Connolly – LuLaRoe clothing

Michelle Buhr – Magnolia and Vine snap jewelry

Melanie Bergman – Shape wear bras, panties, ready-to-wear leggings, tunics, dresses

Danielle Hartmann – home fragrance

Nancy Wolf – Wreaths, crocheted items, onesies, small gift items

Nancy Leyen – Hooded towels, swaddle blankets, crinkle toys, burp cloths, doll carriers, etc.

Ashley Rechkemmer – Norwex cleaning products

Mellissa Sheets – Handcrafted Christmas décor, wreaths, and crafts

Alexis Rausch – Faux leather earrings, headbands, hair ties, baby pacifier clips, door hanging signs

Gina Mether – Wood signs, ceramic tiles with vinyl sayings, ornaments, small teacher gifts

Barb Wendling – Abstract art

Tags