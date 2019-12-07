INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is hosting a holiday craft and vendor fair on Sunday, December 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ 4-H building, 204 12{sup}th{/sup} Street NE. The event will feature 30 booths.
There is sure to be something for every shopper, so be sure to stop by!
The vendors and their products include:
Sheryl Hutchinson – Published author, acrylic and watercolor paintings, original art
Elizabeth Downs – Mary Kay, leather earrings, shirts, cups/glasses/tumblers
Allie Brouwer – wooden craft signs
Renae Kress – crocheted items, wood items
Amy Ledtje and Jessica Michael – home décor pieces using Chalk Couture products
Laurie Rummells – Color Street
Christina Pillard – Pampered Chef, Christmas greenery planters
Sherry Robinson – Handmade crafts
Stover’s Crafty Creations – wreaths, glassware, glass blocks, cutting boards, ornaments, etc.
From the Banks of Bear Creek – repurposed furniture, home décor, antiques, signs, Marigold Mercantile items, and surfaces with chalk designs
Jan Reed – Essential oils
Bailey Horn Creations – Holiday décor, farmhouse signs, memorial benches, children’s furniture, holiday blocks
Bridget Donnelly – Montessori materials for children
Laurie Ringler – Embroidered dishtowels, hanging kitchen towels, insulated hot pads, jar grippers, etc.
Trisha Jennings – Custom tumblers/gifts, jewelry, spa items
Mandi Smith and Kelly Connolly – LuLaRoe clothing
Michelle Buhr – Magnolia and Vine snap jewelry
Melanie Bergman – Shape wear bras, panties, ready-to-wear leggings, tunics, dresses
Danielle Hartmann – home fragrance
Nancy Wolf – Wreaths, crocheted items, onesies, small gift items
Nancy Leyen – Hooded towels, swaddle blankets, crinkle toys, burp cloths, doll carriers, etc.
Ashley Rechkemmer – Norwex cleaning products
Mellissa Sheets – Handcrafted Christmas décor, wreaths, and crafts
Alexis Rausch – Faux leather earrings, headbands, hair ties, baby pacifier clips, door hanging signs
Gina Mether – Wood signs, ceramic tiles with vinyl sayings, ornaments, small teacher gifts
Barb Wendling – Abstract art