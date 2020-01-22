DES MOINES – The first week of the 2020 legislative session brought mixed emotions. I’m excited to be here for the policy discussions we will have this session, but I am already missing my wife and daughter and the people I work with in my private sector job.
The personal side of being a legislator is hard to explain. One hundred and fifty legislators just returned to the Iowa Capitol. It is commonly compared to the first day of school. Everyone is greeting old friends – legislators, staff, and lobbyists. Excitement and wonderment about the next 100 days of service are at the height of our discussions about our time away. Family, careers, and constituent issues top the conversations.
My first impression was the level of activity and truly joyful noise of so many people in our wonderful and beautiful Capitol building. I’ve attended meetings here over the interim, and the building is pretty quiet except for the occasional voice of a visitor or the noisy chatter of a grade school tour. The sounds of session are more intentional and business-like. This is a personal business based on our relationships with each other, all the groups coming to visit, and even the occasional protests. It is exactly why the Iowa Capitol was built.
The activity and sounds within the Senate Chamber are a combination of focused conversation, light discussion, and the sound of feet from our pages, clerks, Senate staff and senators going up and down the steps. I sit at Desk #1 in the front row, with a center aisle exit, near “the well.” This is the perfect seat for me. I can turn right and see the Republicans speaking on bills and turn left and see Democrats speaking on bills. Generally, the Republicans sit on one side of the aisle and the Democrats on the other. When you are in the majority party, some members need to sit on “the other side of the aisle.”
Sitting anywhere in the Iowa Senate Chamber is an honor and one I hold with respect and great appreciation no matter who sits next to me.
On Tuesday we heard from Governor Reynolds about her plan and vision for Iowa, specifically regarding tax reform and parts of her budget, like the Invest in Iowa Act. Her speech had a lot of major topics in it, like child care, expanding the workforce, and ensuring Iowa children are receiving the best education they can. We are looking forward to working with both Governor Reynolds and the House of Representatives on these important issues.
All policy discussions from the 2019 legislative session are open for debate and new bills are being introduced every day. The policies I’m interested in, as well as many of you have indicated are important to you too, include but are not limited to: the workforce, tax reforms, gun rights, mental health, education funding, and respect for life from birth to death.
I’ll close out this newsletter with a thank you to my wife and daughter who have been absolutely wonderful in their support during my first term. Also, many thanks to my employers who have been gracious in allowing me to participate in serving Iowa Senate District 32.