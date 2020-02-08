This week was a shorter week so everyone in the legislature could participate in their local caucus for the upcoming presidential election. At my local Republican Caucus, we also approved our Buchanan County platform position. The platform, as discussed, represents many of the bills I voted on in my first term.
This week we also saw the impeachment proceedings of President Trump come to a close, with the majority of senators voting to acquit. President Trump also gave his State of the Union speech. Lots of politics in one week for all of us.
Week 4 in the Iowa Senate included the first floor debate of the year.
The first bill debated of the 2020 session, Senate File 2144, was a supplemental appropriation to go toward flood relief for the Iowa counties ravaged by flood damage last spring. The Senate voted to allocate $15 million toward flood relief before adjourning in 2019. SF 2144 appropriates an additional $20 million to the State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for local communities to repair levees to protect against potential flooding this spring.
The levels of state funding necessary to address the immediate need were determined by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security in coordination with the governor and her staff. The Department of Homeland Security will continue to work with federal agencies to determine the amount of future federal funds anticipated. Once the department has a clearer picture of the federal funds to be received, additional state funding may be required to help Iowans rebuild and get back on their feet. Funding for these emergencies has not created a budget crisis because Senate Republicans have carefully managed the state budget and provided a cushion to absorb this need for flood relief.
Additionally, Senate File 2144 provides funding to address issues at the State Resource Center in Glenwood. This supplemental appropriation directs $333,000 to the institution to improve operations and the facility, which has been the subject of a federal investigation. The bill calls for $137,000 to contract with experts for the direct consultation, evaluation, and planning for improvement in operations. It also calls for $102,000 to complete a comprehensive facility assessment as well as an OSHA consultation. Lastly, $94,000 is directed to contract with the UIHC for a peer review of patient care.
This week, I also floor managed my first bill of the 2020 Session, Senate File (SF) 2134. This bill allows Class “A” beer permit holders to obtain and process liquor through the Iowa Alcohol Beverages Division for the purpose of manufacturing canned cocktails. It will be effective upon enactment. This bill will clarify the intent of the Iowa Legislature from 2019, which authorized canned cocktail distribution but did not address manufacturing. This bill passed the Senate 44-4. I respect and appreciate all viewpoints on every bill brought before the Senate as the votes we place impact the entire state.
To share your ideas with me, please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov, or attend one of my scheduled forums over the next several weeks.
Upcoming Forum Schedule
Saturday, February 8
9 a.m. – Denver Community Room
11 a.m. – Dunkerton Library
Saturday, February 15
9 a.m. – Arlington Community Center
11 a.m. – Fredericka Community Room (I may attend if I can make it in time.)
Saturday, February 22
9 a.m. – Janesville City Hall
11 a.m. – Tripoli Library