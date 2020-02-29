DES MOINES – This week was the beginning of serious floor debate. Bills passed through committees in the Senate or out of the House Chamber became the focus of our business. While many bills passed the Senate this week, we still have a lot of legislation to consider before we finish in April.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Senate passed Senate File 2272 by a vote of 32-17. This bill establishes a real-time verification system for public assistance programs under the management of the Department of Human Services. Just last year, Iowa was fined $1.8 million for overpaying SNAP benefits by $40 million – almost double the national average. The State of Iowa actually received a bill from the USDA – Food and Nutrition Service in Alexandria, Virginia.
Once implemented, SF 2272 will save the taxpayers an estimated $12.3 million per year. This very much falls in line with my wish of eliminating and reducing waste, fraud, and abuse. SF 2272 requires checking cross-state databases for dual enrollment, asset verification, residency, citizenship, and identity verification for all public assistance programs in Iowa. The funds for these programs need to be going to those who need it the most. Correcting this policy has been the result of dedicated support from the Iowa Department of Human Services, Senate Republican staff, and led by Senator Jason Schultz from Western Iowa.
I floor managed three bills on the Senate floor this week. One of those bills, Senate File 2133, repeals the travel agency registration requirement. Iowa is one of seven states, the only one in the Midwest, that regulates travel agents with a nominal fee. Senate Republicans are taking a holistic approach of all boards, commissions, and licensure to ensure the state uses the least restrictive regulation to protect consumers from present, significant, and substantiated harms that threaten public health, safety, or welfare. Travel agent registration is one of the most restrictive regulations and this bill moves them to the least restrictive regulation.
One of the most discussed issues in government policy at both the state and federal level is health care. The Senate ran a number of bills designed to improve access, control costs, and increase the availability of health care, especially in rural Iowa.
The first major piece of legislation the Iowa Senate debated this week on health care was a bill to limit the non-economic damages awarded in medical malpractice lawsuits.
Recently, awards for non-economic damages in Iowa have been higher than ever before. Huge awards for non-economic damages threaten the viability of rural health care in parts of Iowa, because a big award is much easier to manage for a large hospital in Des Moines than for a community hospital in one of Iowa’s smaller cities. It is important to note people affected by medical injuries are eligible for all economic loss, any punitive damages for recklessness in the provision of health care, and can still have a trial by jury. Senate File 2338 works to achieve a balance between the need to compensate people who have medical injuries and the need to keep doctors and health care professionals in rural Iowa.
Additionally, SF 2261 authorizes schools to be acceptable locations for telehealth services. It implements a number of safeguards to ensure quality and confidentiality of the services provided.
Senate Republicans are committed to improving the availability of quality healthcare all across Iowa and helping control the costs. These bills are a prime example of policies to improve health care without the creation of a new tax or the elimination of choices in health care.
The 2020 Census is approaching, and it is important for every Iowan to participate. This year, for the first time, you can respond online, by paper or over the phone. The census equals money for states, cities, and communities. Funds from the federal government will be distributed to the states to support all types of government services, including infrastructure, health care, social welfare, and education. Census data will be used to redraw district lines to determine representation at the federal, state, and local levels. Businesses use census data to decide where to locate new facilities.
Census Day is April 1, but online responses will be accepted starting in March. Additionally, Iowa is still looking for census takers. These are good-paying jobs with flexible hours. For more information, visit https://www.iowadatacenter.org/2020census.
