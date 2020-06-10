The legislative session re-started this week, continuing the work from a couple months ago and with a few new challenges ahead. This session looks much different than it did when we paused. We are holding committee meetings in the Senate chamber instead of committee rooms to follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations, and speakers on bills will give comments from the Senate gallery instead of usually coming to the meeting tables. My clerk, as well as all others who support us during session and keep us on schedule and organized, remain at home to keep the number of people in the chamber as limited as possible which allow us to work at our desks.
When we paused session on March 16, we still had a number of bills to get through a legislative deadline in order to be considered throughout the rest of the year. Now, we are taking that deadline and shortening it into a few days of work, while also debating bills on a wide range of issues.
This week the Senate had over 20 bills on our schedule for debate. Bill topics ranged from expanding ethanol usage to updating Future Ready Iowa, and protecting money in the veterans’ trust fund. After we finish the policy bills our focus will continue to be finalizing a state budget for next year.
When we suspended the legislative session in March, there was a lot of unknowns about how the economic shut down due to COVID – 19 would affect our state and our budget. A recent update identified an estimated decrease in general fund revenues of $360 million.
For the past several years, Republicans in the legislature have been passing conservative, responsible, and sustainable budgets, working to rein in government spending and managing taxpayer money efficiently and effectively. In 2017, one of the very first bills passed in the Senate was to reduce the money already appropriated because the state couldn’t afford it. It’s called de-appropriation. Since then, we have gone from having millions of dollars in deficit, to millions of dollars in surplus, putting our state in a good position to face the budget situation ahead of us.
Now is not the time to abandon those principles. Much like Iowa families have had to cut spending as a consequence of the coronavirus, government should also be budgeting cautiously, look at where dollars are really needed, and ensure the most necessary functions of government are funded for the Iowans.
Throughout the last several weeks, even though we were not at the Capitol, we continued our work to ensure we would be ready to finalize a sensible budget based on funds available and the uncertain economic conditions which drive revenue to fund government. While we work on a responsible budget we know the state can afford, we will also be working to make sure the priorities we have been working on since the first day of session make it to the governor’s desk for her signature. As always, if you have any questions or concerns on legislation we are discussing, or have any questions about resources still available for those affected by the coronavirus, please feel free to contact me.