Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Craig Johnson

Sen. Craig Johnson

(R-District 32)

DES MOINES – Subcommittee and committee work took up most of week six as we reached the first legislative deadline of the year, nicknamed “funnel week.” This deadline requires most legislation be passed out of committee in its originating chamber – Senate bills need to be out of Senate committees, and House bills need to be out of House committees – in order to be considered this session. This process ensures we can focus our time in Des Moines on priority issues. This week, I was in 10 subcommittee and 10 committee meetings.
 
Because of this deadline, there are a number of issues that came up. One important bill that moved through the Senate is SSB 3077, which expands Iowa’s workforce through the Future Ready Iowa program. The bill aims to expand apprenticeship opportunities in high-demand jobs, help people complete their high school education, and learn computer and technical skills.
 
SSB 3144 expands the definition of “owner-operator” to help protect companies that use independent contractors. This bill ensures companies using independent contractors for their businesses, like trucking companies, are not having burdens forced upon them that would raise their cost to do business. It will help them continue to use independent contractors as they have been for years.
 
Another bill, SSB 3023, prohibits an employer from requiring employees to enter into a noncompete agreement if the employees are making $14.50 per hour or less. This bill ensures noncompete clauses are not creating extra barriers to the workforce.
 
Additionally, Senate File 2114 reforms occupational licensing in Iowa. Iowa is one of the most heavily licensed states in the country. In fact, nearly one-third of Iowans in the workforce are required to maintain a license to perform their jobs. Government licensing of many industries is appropriate, necessary, and in the interest of consumer safety. However, licensing in some professions is either unnecessary, too burdensome, or too expensive. Licensing can even be a method for some to reduce or eliminate potential competitors. With unemployment in Iowa below three percent for more than two years, reducing the hurdles for employers to find qualified workers has been a priority for legislators all session.
 
SF 2114 provides universal recognition of most licenses from other states. With this change, someone may relocate to Iowa for family- or career-related reasons and not be required to go through redundant licensing requirements. This bill also streamlines the process for some felons to obtain licenses after they have completed their sentences by applying a uniform standard for criminal convictions. A good job is one of the most important factors for felons in their efforts to avoid recidivism. Finally, the bill lowers the fees for low-income Iowans applying for a professional license for the first time. Lowering the barrier to obtaining a license eliminates one more obstacle low-income Iowans face in rising out of poverty.
 
While the discussion of removing the constitutional prohibition on felon voting continues, the Iowa Senate is also considering a constitutional amendment to protect the rights of victims of these felonies. Iowa is known to have one of the strongest victim’s rights laws in the country. Senate Joint Resolution 8 focuses on strengthening those laws by putting some of this language into Iowa’s constitution. It will ensure the rights of the victim are protected if the rights of the felon are restored.
 
The Senate also moved forward a constitutional amendment to ensure only U.S. citizens are participating in all elections conducted in Iowa. Cities like Chicago and San Francisco are allowing noncitizens to vote in their local elections, and some in Iowa have openly considered it. Voting is a fundamental and critical right granted to U.S. citizens, and any other interference diminishes the voice of U.S. citizens who work, pay taxes, and contribute to our communities.
 
To share your ideas with me, please email me at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov, or attend one of my scheduled forums over the next several weeks.

Saturday, February 22

9 a.m.

Janesville City Hall

 

11 a.m.

Tripoli Library

 

Saturday, March 21
9 a.m.

Arlington Community Center

 

Tags