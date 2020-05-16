Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ohl Construction Inc to Flaucher Angela M, Holt Jay C on 04/01/2020 at Independence Jackson Green 6th Addition 16.

White Noah David -Esta, White Jacob A -Ex to Osvald Dustin M, Osvald Holli J on 04/01/2020 at S ½ SW 21 89 8 E ½ NW 28 89 8 NW 28 89 8.

Nrfw Investments LLC to Schmitt Cindy J -T on 04/01/2020 at Parcel Z Jesup Prairie Winds 2 Minor Subdivision.

Schmit Cindy J -T, The Schmit Family Trust to Schmit Luke on 04/01/2020 at Part of NW 19 89 10.

Schares Rodney L Jr, Schares Angela M to Moore Bryan on 04/02/2020 at Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 4 4.

Weber Joyce to Hundorf Brandy on 04/02/2020 at Independence Union Addition 1 34 Independence Union Addition 2 34 Independence Union Addition 3 34 E 38 1/2 Independence Union Addition 4 34.

Orr John Frank, Orr Betty Lou to Orr Christopher J on 04/02/2020 at Rowley Griffman’s Addition 20.

Irvine Robert M, Irvine Brenda M to Robert Irvine Property LLC, Irvine Robert M on 04/03/2020 at Stanley Original Stanley 9 4 Stanley Original Stanley 10 4.

Robert Irvine Property LLC, Irvine Robert M to Iowa Farm Automation Ltd on 04/03/2020 at Stanley Original Stanley 9 4 Stanley Original Stanley 10 4.

Iowa Farm Automation Ltd to Robert Irvine Property LLC, Irvine Robert M on 04/03/2020 at Part of N ½ Exc NE 5 90 8.

Iowa Farm Automation Ltd to Robert Irvine Property LLC, Irvine Robert M on 04/03/2020 at Rr Row Located In N 1/2 Exc NE 5 90 8.

Frank Lee Hunter Sr -Esta, Frank Luke to Brown Tim, Brown Carrie on 04/03/2020 at S ½ Independence Stoughton & Mcclure’s 2nd Addition 5 4 W 1/2 of S ½ Independence Stoughton & Mcclure’s 2nd Addition 6 4.

Frank Lee Hunter Sr, Frank Luke, Brown Carrie to Brown Tim, Brown Carrie on 04/03/2020 at N ½ Independence Clark’s Addition 3 4 N ½ Independence Clark’s Addition 4 4.

Howard Ellen L to Howard Scott S, Howard Debra L on 04/03/2020 at NW 21 90 9 N ½ NW 21 90 9.

Howard Scott S, Howard Debra L to Schwartz Allen R, Schwartz Amanda on 04/03/2020 at NW 21 90 9 N ½ NW 21 90 9.

101 6th Avenue NW Residential Cooperative Inc to Independent Group LLC, The Independent Group LLC on 04/03/2020 at S 46.5’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 5: 2 S 46.5’: Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 17 2 N6.75’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 9 2 N6.75’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 10 2 N6.75’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 11 2 N6.75’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 12 2 N6.75’ Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 13 2 Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 6 2 Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 7 2 Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 8 2 Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 14 2 Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3\, Fifield’s Addition 15 2 Independence Rush Park Sub-Div. Lot 3, Fifield’s Addition 16 2.

Block Edward R, Block Cher to Block Paul on 04/06/2020 at S 172’ of W 275’ NW 21 89 10

Itc Midwest LLC to Interstate Power And Light Company on 04/06/2020 at Beg 33’ E & 33’ S of NW Cor 27 89 9.

Markey Wendy to Markey Austin R on 04/06/2020 at Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 3 2 E ¼ Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 4 2.

Steve Gee Construction Inc to Butler John R, Butler Kathy on 04/06/2020 at Independence: Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 37.

Sanboeuf Development LLC to Vansickle Michelle, Van Sickle Michelle on 04/07/2020 at River Ridge Addition 25 NE 32 89 9.

Beierschmitt Mary A to Beierschmitt John M on 04/08/2020 at Com at NE Cor NE 17 88 10.

Wehner Donna R, Hughes Robert -Poa to Major Sharon on 04/08/2020 at Independence Bartle’s Addition 4 2 W ½ Independence Bartle’s Addition 5 2.

White Noah David -Esta, White Jacob A -Ex to Crawford Gary on 04/08/2020 at Part of N ½ Beg at NE Cor...:SE:28:89:8:Nka: E 128’ & NE SE Exc Com 898.21’ S of NE Cor SE 28 89 8.

Crawford Gary, Crawford Karen to Walthart Linda on 04/08/2020 at Part of N 1/2 Beg at NE Cor SE 28 89 8 Nka E 128’ & NE SE Exc Com 898.21’ S of NE Cor SE 28 89 8.

Bontrager Arlene to Raber Eli H, Raber Katie A on 04/09/2020 at W ½ SW 19 90 9.

Rettinger Kari A to Bates John on 04/09/2020 at Com 66’ E & 166’ N of SE Cor Lot 8 Blk 2 Fairbank NE 5 90 10.

Sadler Gerald -Adm, Sadler Raymond Fred -Esta to Sadler Gerald T, Sadler Elaine K on 04/09/2020 at SW 30 90 10.

Spier Jacqueline Renee, Spier Tommy Lee to Palmer Don R, Palmer Brandi L on 04/10/2020 at King Country Estates 5 31 88 10.

Pint Family Farm LLC, Burke Toni -Man, Pint Toni -Man to Amerin Kyle on 04/10/2020 at W 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey #1995R01102 SW 35 90 9.

Chemin Brian, Chemin Jill to Becker Colin C, Barker Katrina M on 04/10/2020 at Jesup Mounts Addition 1: Strip on Land 10’ W & 168’ L Adjoining Jesup Mounts Addition 2 E 1/2 of Parcel Bb Survey #2010R00824 Shatzer’s Minor Plat NW 32 89 10.

Bird Carolyn J to Hayward Michael J on 04/10/2020 at Goldfinch Court at The Pines First Addition 6.

Frank Lee Hunter Sr, Frank Luke -Ex to Frank Lee Hunter Sr -T on 04/10/2020 at N ½ Independence Stoughton & Mcclure’s 2nd Addition 5 12 N ½ Independence Stoughton & Mcclure’s 2nd Addition 6 12 E 12’ of S ½ Independence Stoughton & Mcclure’s 2nd Addition 6 12.

Miller Dylan to Rogers Dillin W on 04/13/2020 at Brandon Peck’s 2nd Addition 16 1.

Farmers Savings Bank to Nehl Lee W, Nehl Jobeth, Nehl Jeremy L on 04/13/2020 at Survey #2014R00127 SW 29 90 9 G.

Five Three LLC to Butler Gulch LLC on 04/13/2020 at Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 1 3 Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 2 3 Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 3 3 Jesup Brenizer’s Addition: 4 3 Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 5 3.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre to Fischels Norman F -Revt on 04/13/2020 at Independence Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 31.

Silberstein Roger C -Esta, Cedar Rapids Bank And Trust to Quasqueton City of on 04/13/2020 at W 100’ Beg at A Point on N Line of Dubuque Street NE 34 88 8.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae to Post Michael on 04/14/2020 at E 1/2 of Com 66’ N of NE Cor Exc S 78’ Original Independence 2 SE 34 89 9.

Fangman Donald F, Fangman Alice to Hilby Joshua on 04/15/2020 at NE 8 87 7 Exc Parcel A Survey 1997R02878 Corrected Survey 2002R00435 Corrected Affidavit 2002R01057 NE 8 87 7.

Brown Bette L to Brown Bette L -Lu, Brown Clair A on 04/16/2020 at W 488.5’ of N 891.8’ NE 17 90 10.

Fangman Lucean -T, Crawford Deborah K, Fangman Phillip to Ohrt Joshua Adam, Ohrt Brienne Jo on 04/16/2020 at Survey In Bk 523 Pg 709 NW 2 87 7 A.

Fangman Daniel P -T, Crawford Deborah K, Fangman Phillip to Ohrt Joshua Adam, Ohrt Brienne Jo on 04/16/2020 at Survey #2019R01690 SW NW & NW 2 87 9 D, Survey #2019R01690 SW NW & NW 2 87 9 F.

Fangman Daniel P -T, Fangman Phillip, Crawford Deborah K to Fangman Donald F, Fangman Alice on 04/16/2020 at S ½ SE 34 88 7 SE 34 88 7 W 7 1/2 Acres SW SE 34 88 7.

Snyder John G -Esta, Snyder Michael T -Ex to Tison Matthew, Tison Ashley on 04/16/2020 at S 477.5’ of E 339’ SW 33 87 9.

Newman James R -Esta, Newman Donna -Adm, Koester Donna -Adm to Peters Mark D, Peters Christine L on 04/16/2020 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 1 46 Winthrop Original Winthrop 2 46 Winthrop Original Winthrop 3 46 Winthrop Original Winthrop 4 46 Winthrop Original Winthrop 5 46.

BankIowa, Smith Claude Edward -Revt, Smith Virginia Lee -Revt to Lumetta Draven C on 04/17/2020 at Independence Stoughton & Mcclure’s 2nd Addition 6 3.

Lodholz Leo C to Nehl Jeremy on 04/20/2020 at Com at W 1/4 Cor 22 90 9.

Lodholz Leo C to Nehl Lee W, Nehl Jobeth on 04/20/2020 at Com N 1/4 Cor 22 90 9.

Wolfe Kurt Donald to Costigan David E, Costigan Brenda L on 04/20/2020 at N 42’ Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 5 53 E 26’ of N 42’ Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 6 53 S 33’ of Vacated N St Adj to Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 5 53 Adj to E 26’ Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 6 53.

Midwest Development Co to Sullivan Benjamin, Magsamen Heidi on 04/21/2020 at Independence Park Meadow Addition 3.

Pint Gerlad L -Tr, Pint Family Revocable Trust, Pint Joy L -Tr to Barenz Ryan W, Barenz April M on 04/21/2020 at Jesup Duroe’s Addition 8.

Becker Colin C to Maxson Forrest J on 04/21/2020 at Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 5 7 W 1 Rod Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 4 7.

Mkk Family LLC, Wester Mary -Man to Independence Construction Inc on 04/21/2020 at Exc N 29.3’ Independence O’Brien’s 2nd Addition 5 Exc S 20.9’ Independence O’Brien’s 2nd Addition 6.

Parker Mark A -Tr, Parker Beverly A -T to Parker Mark A on 04/22/2020 at S ½ 2 90 7 S 14 Acres of W ½ SE 13 90 7 Exc S 14 Acres of W 1/2 of SW SE Sec 13 NE 11 90 7.

Schmit Luke A to Malausky David M, Malausky Beverly J on 04/22/2020 at Jesup Shatzer’s 1st Addition 2.

Buhr Lee R, Buhr Dorothy A to Matthews Robert E on 04/22/2020 at S 7.84’ Beg at Intersection NE 16 90 9.

Gingerich William, Gingerich Naomi to Helmuth Jake, Helmuth Ada on 04/23/2020 at Survey #2020R00896 NW 1 89 10 C.

Kjosa Keith A, Kjosa Bonnie M, Hansen Kathryn, Wierck Susan, Wierck Dennis to Schroeder Estate LLC on 04/24/2020 at S 15 Acres SE 16 89 10 Land Lying N of Public Road SE 16 89 10 SE 16 89 10 S 5 Acres SE 16 89 10.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre to Pint Family Revocable Trust on 04/24/2020 at Independence Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 38.

Proctor Jacob A to Vanalst Austin J, Van Alst Austin J on 04/24/2020 at Brandon Edward’s Addition 7 1.

Snyder John G -Esta, Snyder Michael T -Ex to Kelchen Real Estate LLC on 04/28/2020 at W 1/2 & E 1/2 Exc S 477.5’ of E 339’ SW 33 87 9.

Independence Construction Inc to Ohl Construction Inc on 04/28/2020 at Independence Jackson Green 6th Addition 15.

Schwarting Jacey L to Schwarting Jacey L, Finnegan Thomas J on 04/29/2020 at N 21’ of S 189’ SE 23 88 10 E 30’ of W 880’ SE 23 88 10 S 168’ of W 850’ Exc W 234’ of E ½ SE 23 88 10.

Wilkins Leo to Jones Thomas A, Jones Heidi S on 04/29/2020 at Com 33’ W & 951’ N of SE Cor NW 5 90 10.

Crawford Gary, Crawford Karen to Walthart Linda on 04/29/2020 at Part of N ½ SE 28 89 8.

Buhr Lee R, Buhr Dorothy A to Matthews Robert E on 04/30/2020 at S 7.84’ of A Parcel Beg at Int of S Line of S St & Com at Int of S Line NE 16 90 9.

White Noah David -Esta, White Jacob A -Ex to Crawford Gary on 04/30/2020 at Part of N 1/2 Beg at NE Cor SE 28 89 8.

Speers John L -Tr, Speers Margaret L -T to Lin Mar Farm LLC, Linmar Farm LLC on 04/30/2020 at S 33 1/2 Acres SE 14 87 9 S 33 1/2 Acres SE 14 89 9 E ½ NW 23 87 9 N ½ NE 23 87 9 N ½ NE 23 87 9.

Vogel Margaret Ann -Esta, Vogel Matthew J -Ex to Vogel Matthew J -Tr, Simpson Karen K -Tr on 04/30/2020 at & E 1/2 of NW Lying N of Wapsi River SW 4 89 10 S 1/2 Lying W of E Fork Exc NE 9 89 10 Com at NW Cor NW 10 89 10.

Tarpy Mark A, Tarpy Janet S to Wapsi Valley Creamery on 04/30/2020 at Exc N 104’ Independence Union Addition 3 30.

Weisert Lucille -Esta, Weisert William J to Snc Investments LLC on 04/30/2020 at Jesup Hopkins Addition 6.

Bevans Robert Shane, Bevans Susan E, Sorg Susan E to Tnt Repair And Recovery LLC on 04/30/2020 at Beg W Line of 1st St SE 36 89 8 Com 27’ S & 6735’ W of Center Madison St Winthrop Original Winthrop.