NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Sept. 13
1:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Michael Marvets, 22, of East Dubuque, Illinois. Marvets was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for driving on wrong side of highway and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Baxter Avenue south of Fairbank.
6:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested at 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with assault while displaying dangerous weapon (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1800 block of 125th Street. The juvenile was released to parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter. Iowa DNR Law Enforcement assisted in this arrest.
Monday, Sept. 14
5:20 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2003 International semi-tractor operated by Marcus Brown of Ankeny was traveling northbound on Jamestown Avenue. A vehicle also traveling northbound ahead of Brown, a 1997 Ford Mustang operated by Veronica Stewart of Oelwein, was slowing to turn into a private driveway. Brown was unable to stop in time and swerved to avoid a collision with the Stewart vehicle. In doing so, Brown swerved into the southbound lane, colliding with a southbound 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Hannah Snyder of Independence. No injuries were reported and Brown was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
9:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Shane Allen Bratten, 50, of Oelwein. Bratten was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to possess a valid driver’s license, and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 108th Street and Keokuk Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
10:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jadyn Marie Hegtvedt, 19, of Charles City. Hegtvedt was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 17
11:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Richard Joseph Reed, 61, of Independence. Reed was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle sitting in the roadway in the 2400 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard south of Independence.
Friday, Sept. 18
5:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ashley Nichol Littlejohn, 34, of Fairfield. Littlejohn was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.