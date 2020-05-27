NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, May 18
2:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustin Paul Morris, 24, of Independence. Morris was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, May 19
8:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Alan Sargent, 52, of Lamont. Sargent was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for domestic abuse assault (a serious misdemeanor) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 20
10:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Ross Savago, 31, of Lamont. Savago was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor) and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 600 block of Church Street in Lamont.
Friday, May 22
1:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew John Nichols, 46, of Independence. Nichols was charged with driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), eluding law enforcement (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and failure to have SR22 insurance as required (a simple misdemeanor). Nichols was also cited for speed violation, no proof of insurance, operation of a non-registered vehicle, and failure to maintain control. This arrest was made after a sheriff’s deputy observed Nichols operating a motorcycle on 265th Street east of Jamestown Avenue. Nichols attempted to elude the deputy at a high rate of speed and was apprehended near 220th Street and Henley Avenue.
4:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Shyann Kay Bohling, 55, of Jesup. Bohling was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for assault causing injury. This arrest was made in the 1700 block of Baxter Avenue north of Jesup.
6:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeremy James Albers, 18, of Independence. Albers was arrested on an arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of S Water Street in Quasqueton and stems from an incident that occurred on March 31, 2020.
6:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Loyd Leon Williams III, 33, of Independence. Williams was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 23
2:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Mark Kremer, 50, of Independence. Kremer was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.