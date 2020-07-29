NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, July 19
3:40 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kelly Adam Lohrer, 37, of Oelwein. Lohrer was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (a Class D felony), first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (a serious misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). Lohrer was also arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and an active warrant out of Fayette County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following an incident in the 1300 block of Baxter Avenue.
Monday, July 20
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cory Arden Hursey, 33, of Oelwein. Hursey was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and an active warrant out of Fayette County for failure to appear. Hursey was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, July 21
8:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Shawn James Brown, 33, of Independence. Brown was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kurtis Paul Price, 32, and Kasey Alan Burns, 31, both of Independence. Price was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (a Class D felony) and cited for open container. Burns was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for open container. These arrests were made near 10th Street and 8th Avenue NE in Independence.
Wednesday, July 22
12:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Larae Jasmine Marquardt, 27, of Waukon. Marquardt was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (a serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 270th Street.
Thursday, July 23
12:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Everett Amir Jackson, 23, of Waterloo. Jackson was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
8:45 a.m.
Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 20 near the 247 mile marker. According to the investigation, a 2002 Cadillac Escalade operated by Garth Truax of Cedar Falls was traveling eastbound on Hwy 20 when Truax collided with the rear of a trailer being towed by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado operated by John Kay of Atlantic. No injuries were reported, and Truax was cited for failure to maintain control. Damage was estimated at $7,000 to the trailer and $5,000 to the Truax vehicle.
1:15 p.m.
Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of 220th Street west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 1999 Dodge Durango operated by Reese J. Powell-Flat of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was pulling up to the West Edge Auto Salvage building located at 1792 220th Street when the vehicle drove into the east side of the building. No injuries were reported, and Wakefield was cited for failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance, and failure to have a valid driver’s license. Damage was estimated at $250 to the vehicle and $10,000 to the building.
1:35 p.m.
Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150). According to the investigation, a 2003 Buick Regal operated by Natasha Fumia of Central City was traveling northbound on Jamestown Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its side. Fumia was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with unspecified injuries. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Rowley Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service.
9:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cameron Michael Presgrove, 20, of Toledo. Presgrove was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 24
9:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Jordan Ahrens, 31, of Manchester. Ahrens was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
2:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Maggie Kaitlin Bowen, 21, of Cedar Falls. Bowen was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 256 mile marker.
5:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Brett Albert Berry, 33, of Oelwein. Berry was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (a serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Berry was held at the Buchanan County Jail. These charges stem from a motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 30, 2020, in the 200 block of North Main Street in Hazleton.
Saturday, July 25
12:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Rachael Ann Finnegan, 23, of Waterloo. Finnegan was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired ( serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 249 mile marker.
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kristy Leigh Hall, 25, of Independence. Hall was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and an active warrant out of Winneshiek County. Hall was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
3:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, charging him with third degree sexual assault (a Class C felony). The juvenile was booked at the Buchanan County Jail and subsequently transported to juvenile detention. This arrest was made following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence.