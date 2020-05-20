NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, May 10
1:55 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chad Martin Sautter, 47, of Cresco. Sautter was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a Class D felony), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and operation without ignition interlock device as required (a simple misdemeanor). Sautter was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic complaint near Church Street and Prospect Street in Lamont.
5:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Zulema Ninfa Medina-Krogman, 43, of Manchester. Medina-Krogman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made in the 300 block of S 5th Street in Manchester.
Tuesday, May 12
8:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Brent Alan Olmstead, 28, and Dustin Paul Morris, 24, both of Independence. Olmstead was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), and harassment of a public official (a simple misdemeanor). Morris was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (a simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts causing injury (a serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). Morris was also cited for failure to maintain control and open container. These arrests were made in the 2700 block of Nolen Avenue following a complaint of individuals fighting in a vehicle. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and Independence Police K-9 Unit.