NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, March 22
6:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremiah Lee DeGraw, 48, of Delhi on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance (a Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 24
8:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, of Independence on a charge of public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of Ely Street in Rowley on March 23.
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clarence Lyle Bergmann, 70, of Iowa City on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Bergmann was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Gage Joseph Schoenberger, 21, of LaPorte City on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for third degree sexual abuse (a Class C felony). Schoenberger was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, March 25
3:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Carmelo Luis Edwards, 44, of Waterloo on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for second degree theft (a Class D felony) and violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:30 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a residence located in the 1900 block of Benton-Buchanan Road. Following the initial investigation, evidence and other information was collected from the scene. Subsequently, deputies executed a search warrant at 6676 32nd Avenue Lot 72 south of Shellsburg in Benton County where several of the stolen items were recovered. As a result, Thomas Allie Snyder, 26, of Shellsburg and Taylor James Leyden, 28, of Riverside were both arrested and charged with third degree burglary (a Class D felony), second degree theft (a Class D felony), and third degree criminal mischief (an aggravated misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in the search warrant and arrests.
Thursday, March 26
2:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Bruce Dale Chidester, 52, of Waterloo on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Chidester was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, March 28
1:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 30, and Patrick James Conry, 25, both of Lamont. Wise was charged with driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Conry was charged with child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). A third person, Andrew Jason Rhodes, 24, of Lamont, was issued court summonses for interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor) and failure to have a valid driver’s license. These arrests were made following a drug-related search warrant executed at 750 Prospect Street in Lamont.