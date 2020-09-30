Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday, Sept. 17

11:16 a.m.

Independence Police responded to a call reporting a shoplifter at Norby’s Farm Fleet, 1600 3rd Avenue SE. Upon arrival, the reporting officer was notified by the store manager, Charles Kramer, that he had caught a female stealing a lighter from the store and that she had tried to quickly run to her car. The female was identified as Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 45, of Oelwein. Butterbaugh was waiting on a bench outside the store when police arrived. Butterbaugh faces a charge of 5th degree theft.

Sunday, Sept. 20

2:59 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Harry James Meek Jr, 43, of Independence on a charge of failure to appear. The arrest took place at 1200 3rd Avenue SE.