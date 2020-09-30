Thursday, Sept. 17
11:16 a.m.
Independence Police responded to a call reporting a shoplifter at Norby’s Farm Fleet, 1600 3rd Avenue SE. Upon arrival, the reporting officer was notified by the store manager, Charles Kramer, that he had caught a female stealing a lighter from the store and that she had tried to quickly run to her car. The female was identified as Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 45, of Oelwein. Butterbaugh was waiting on a bench outside the store when police arrived. Butterbaugh faces a charge of 5th degree theft.
Sunday, Sept. 20
2:59 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Harry James Meek Jr, 43, of Independence on a charge of failure to appear. The arrest took place at 1200 3rd Avenue SE.