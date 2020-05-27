Friday, May 15
10:40 p.m.
Loyd Leon Williams III, 33, Independence, was arrested by Independence Police on charges of domestic abuse assault – second offense, assault, and public intoxication. The first two incidents took place at a residence located at 600 2nd Street SE. The third incident took place at the intersection of 1st Street E and 3rd Avenue SE.
Monday, May 25
2:23 a.m.
Ashley Marie Meredith, 35, Vinton, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident took place at 8th Avenue NW and 8th Street NW.