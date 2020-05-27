Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday, May 15

10:40 p.m.

Loyd Leon Williams III, 33, Independence, was arrested by Independence Police on charges of domestic abuse assault – second offense, assault, and public intoxication. The first two incidents took place at a residence located at 600 2nd Street SE. The third incident took place at the intersection of 1st Street E and 3rd Avenue SE.

Monday, May 25

2:23 a.m.

Ashley Marie Meredith, 35, Vinton, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident took place at 8th Avenue NW and 8th Street NW.