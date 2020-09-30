INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, September 21, 2020, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department arrested Matthew Glenn Barth of Winthrop on 12 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree. The arrest was made after a joint investigation between the two agencies. All counts involved a child under the age of 12 and occurred at multiple locations within Buchanan County.
Barth is currently in the Buchanan County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Second degree sexual abuse is a “B” felony and is punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment and sex offender registration.